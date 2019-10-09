International Development News
Cabinet nod to 5 per cent hike in DA for central government employees

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to increase DA of central government employees and pensioners by 5 per cent.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 14:53 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to increase DA of central government employees and pensioners by 5 per cent. Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision will benefit 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

He said it will entail an expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore. The decision has been taken close to Diwali and will be effective from July this year. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
