CPWD directs officials to compile list of encroachers on govt land

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 14:47 IST
Gearing up to deal with encroachers of central government land, the CPWD has directed its officials to come up with a list of unauthorised occupants and the quantum of land grabbed by them. The Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the central government, has asked officials to submit details by the end of this month.

The move comes close on the heels of Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry deciding to hire a private agency to protect government land, bungalows and flats from encroachment According to the official, once the list is prepared, a drive will be launched to free the CPWD land from encroachment.

"All additional director generals and other top officers have been asked to gather details about unauthorised occupants and quantum of land grabbed by them. Officials have been directed to submit the same by October 31," official also said. The CPWD also sought to know what action has been taken to free land from encroachment, official added.

Earlier this month, the ministry had directed CPWD to deploy private security guards, preferably ex-serviceman in Delhi. As per the plan, the security agency will have to get their guards verified from the Delhi Police before their deployment at vacant government bungalows, land and flats.

The agency, which will be hired for a year, will deploy two guards on a vacant property round-the-clock. The CPWD is the central government's largest construction agency and it carries out several development and border projects.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries which have friendship programmes with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

