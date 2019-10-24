Paswan's nephew Prince Raj retains Samastipur LS seat for LJP

Ram Vilas Paswans Lok JanshaktiParty on Thursday retained the Samastipur reserved Lok Sabhaseat from where his nephew Prince Raj made a successful debutin the by-election necessitated by the death of his father

Raj, whose father Ram Chandra Paswan had won the seatin the general elections for a second consecutive term,defeated Ashok Kumar of the Congress by over 1.02 lakh votes

The debutant polled 3,90,276 votes as against 2,88,186secured by his Congress rival who had finished second in both2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)