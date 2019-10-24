FIR lodged against KSU leader for slapping OC & head constable

Meghalaya police have registered an FIR against a leader of an influential student organisation for allegedly slapping the officer-in-charge and head constable of a police station in Ri-Bhoi district, after a video of the incident went viral. The Superintendent of Police of Ri-Bho district, C Syrti on Thursday said an FIR have been registered against Ferdynald Kharkamni, president of the Khasi Students Union of the district.

"We have registered an FIR against Ferdynald Kharkamni, for assaulting the officer-in-charge and a head constable," the SP said. The incident had taken place on the evening of October 15 when Kharkamni and a group of 25-30 people who claimed to be members of the KSU, barged into the police station at Umiam and went about abusing the OC, he said.

The SP said that the incident took place after another member of the KSU had a roadside scuffle with a driver of a pick-up truck and later assaulted the driver in a tea shop. The KSU member and the driver of the pick-up truck were then taken to the police station after the matter was reported to the police, he said.

Soon, Kharkamni went to the police station along with other members of the KSU and started abusing the OC and slapped both the OC and the head constable who was present at the police station at that time, Syrti said. Investigation in this matter is going on, the SP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)