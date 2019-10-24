Delhi govt school gets AstroTurf hockey field

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated an AstroTurf hockey field at a government school in Jhilmil Colony in northeast Delhi on Thursday. The AstroTurf hockey ground has been checked for standards by the International Hockey Federation, officials said.

"East Delhi kids used to go for private training in sports due to the lack of options at their schools. But we have tried to address this issue and today we have a number of sports facilities in different schools of East Delhi. While Baburam School has an upcoming volleyball court, construction is under way for a hockey court at Vivekananda College. Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya is also going to have sports facilities soon," Sisodia said. "The efforts behind this initiative have been of a very renowned sportsperson, an Olympic winner who has chosen to serve the sports department of the government of Delhi," he added.

Sushil Kumar, who was also present at the event, said, "I have been to sports grounds of various countries, be it Australia, Germany or France. When I entered this hockey turf, I forgot that I was in India, it was like I was at a hockey ground in Australia, Germany or France". The hockey field also has facilities like a water harvesting tank, a pump room and equipment rooms.

