Artists from country, abroad to present collaborative creation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:05 IST


Four artists from Germany, France, UK and India will present a collaborative creation at the conclusion of the Interdisciplinary Indo-European Residency Project which began on Thursday. The eight-week-long project is organised by Goethe- Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Kolkata, the Alliance Franaise du Bengale with Institut Franais, India and the British Council in collaboration with Centre for International Modern Art (CIMA) and Kala Bhavan, Visva Bharati University.

The project, which is into its thrid year, is aimed at enabling the artist residents to create an individual or collective art project during their stay in India, Director East and Northeast India, British Council, Debanjan Chakrabarti said at its launch at the British Council here on Wednesday. The four artists are author and publisher Tom Vater from Germany, drawing artist and illustrator Sophie Cousini from France, theatre maker Imogen Butler-Cole from UK and visual artist Aditi Aggarwal from India.

At the end of the residency a work in progress or a collaborative creation will be presented here for a week. In addition to pursuing their own project, the residents are expected to get involved with the local art and cultural scene to enable a healthy mutual exchange of creative ideas between the city's artist community and the artists in residence.

"It is this kind of personal, artistic exchange that opens doors and builds a solid road which can be travelled upon, in both directions, Director, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Kolkata Friso Maecker said. PTI SUS KK KK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

