International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa: Man arrested for selling e-cigarettes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:07 IST
Goa: Man arrested for selling e-cigarettes

The Goa police arrested a man for allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes and seized items worth Rs 2.5 lakh at Calangute in North Goa, an official said on Thursday. The Calangute police arrested Shafeequal Rahman, a native of Kumte in Karnataka, on Wednesday, for allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes and other accessories, inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

As many as 166 e-cigarettes, electronic hookahs, chargers, batteries and other accessories, worth Rs 2.5 lakh have been seized from the accused, the officer added. Rahman was later released after furnishing surety amount of Rs 10,000.

Last month, the Central government banned the sale and use of e-cigarettes amid growing concerns about health risks. PTI COR RPS ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by PM draw to close

The exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by Prime Minister drew to a close today on 24th October. The auction met with a tremendous response and tens of thousands of bids were received. All proceeds from the e-auction will be d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge higher, buoyed by upbeat results; sterling weakens

Stock markets edged higher on Thursday amid upbeat earnings reports from a slew of companies worldwide, while the British pound slipped.Sterling lost ground as the possibility of a snap UK election and uncertainty over the European Unions d...

IndiGo posts Rs 1,062 cr Q2 loss

Budget carrier IndiGos parent InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, hit by higher costs related to operating lease liabilities. The company had a net loss of Rs 651.5 ...

Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniv celebrations: Pb assembly's special session on Nov 6

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday decided to convene a special session of the Assembly for a day on November 6 to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purb of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.The cabinet, in a meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Ama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019