Goa: Man arrested for selling e-cigarettes

The Goa police arrested a man for allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes and seized items worth Rs 2.5 lakh at Calangute in North Goa, an official said on Thursday. The Calangute police arrested Shafeequal Rahman, a native of Kumte in Karnataka, on Wednesday, for allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes and other accessories, inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

As many as 166 e-cigarettes, electronic hookahs, chargers, batteries and other accessories, worth Rs 2.5 lakh have been seized from the accused, the officer added. Rahman was later released after furnishing surety amount of Rs 10,000.

Last month, the Central government banned the sale and use of e-cigarettes amid growing concerns about health risks. PTI COR RPS ARU ARU.

