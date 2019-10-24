Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniv celebrations: Pb assembly's special session on Nov 6

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday decided to convene a special session of the Assembly for a day on November 6 to commemorate the 550th 'Prakash Purb' of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The cabinet, in a meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, approved recommending to the governor summoning of the ninth session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues were here to review the progress of various projects for the mega events being organized to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

