International Development News
Development News Edition

Northern Army Commander, six others undergo tests after surviving crash-landing, out of danger

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and six other personnel underwent medical tests after surviving a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, and are out of danger.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:52 IST
Northern Army Commander, six others undergo tests after surviving crash-landing, out of danger
An Army helicopter made an emergency landing in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday- Image caption. Image Credit: ANI

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and six other personnel underwent medical tests after surviving a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, and are out of danger. According to sources in the Army, all seven passengers underwent medical tests at Udhampur military hospital and there is no danger to their life.

A CT scan was conducted on Singh who sustained facial bruises in the crash-landing. The co-pilot, a Navy officer who is on deputation to the Army, is feared to have had a leg fracture, the sources said. Singh, who was the face of the 2016 surgical strikes, was on-board Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv when it made an emergency landing in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today.

The Northern Army Commander was returning from a forward location in the 16 Corps area of operations near the Line of Control (LoC) when the incident took place. The Army operates a large fleet of the indigenous ALH Dhruv choppers and the incident has raised a question mark on it.

The source said that local villagers were the first respondents to the accident. In a related incident, a Cheetah helicopter of the Army also made an emergency landing in Barmer, Rajasthan, on Thursday. (ANI)

Also Read: Army chopper with Northern Army commander on board crash lands in JK, no casualties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Almost half of BJP's sitting MLAs lose in Haryana

Almost half of ruling BJPs sitting MLAs lost the elections, including eight ministers, as Haryana threw up a fractured mandate on Thursday. The losers included ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu, and O P Dhankar.Some of the prominen...

Three held by UP ATS in terror funding case

The Anti Terrorism Squad ATS of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three persons involved in the hacking of bank accounts and transfer of crores of rupees for terror funding, a police official said here on Thursday. The accused were iden...

Asia-Pacific conference to proceed in riot-racked Santiago -foreign minister

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit slated for mid-November in riot-racked Santiago will go on despite protests against inequality in Chile that have left at least 16 dead, Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera said on Thursday.Riots tha...

NFLPA says Jets' Osemele within rights to seek medical care

The NFL Players Association issued a statement on Thursday in support of New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele, who is scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Friday despite the teams contention he doesnt need it right away. Our union supports ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019