Maha Assembly results: Rohit Pawar wins from Karjat Jamkhed; Ajit Pawar secures Baramati
Rohit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and grand-nephew of former union minister Sharad Pawar won Karjat Jamkhed Assembly constituency by over 43,000 votes defeating BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde.
Rohit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and grand-nephew of former union minister Sharad Pawar won Karjat Jamkhed Assembly constituency by over 43,000 votes defeating BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde. Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar secured 195641 votes to win Baramati Assembly constituency defeating BJP's Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar who polled 30376 votes.
Rohit Pawar is the CEO of Baramati Agro and had contested election for the first time from the Kajrat-Jamkhed assembly constituency. In the 288-Legislative Assembly seats, BJP won 101 seats while it was leading on 4 seats. Shiv Sena won 56, NCP won 5 while leading on 3 seats and Congress won 40 while leading on 4 seats at 11 pm on Thursday. (ANI)
