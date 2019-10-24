55-year-old man held for raping child

A 55-year-old man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the limits of the Imambada police station in the city. The accused was identified as Ramdas Shendur.

He allegedly called the girl, who lived in the same area, to his house on Wednesday morning, promising to give her some money, and raped her, a police official said. After the girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home from work, they lodged a police complaint.

After the medical check-up confirmed sexual assault, Shendur was arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

