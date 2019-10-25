International Development News
Development News Edition

EC fixes Nov 25 for WB, Uttarkhand assembly by-polls

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the by-elections to fill four vacancies in state legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on November 25, 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:31 IST
EC fixes Nov 25 for WB, Uttarkhand assembly by-polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the by-elections to fill four vacancies in state legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on November 25, 2019. At present, there is one vacancy in Uttarkhand - Pithoragarh and three vacancies in West Bengal - Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar which need to be filled.

The last to file the nominations for the assembly by-elections is November 6, 2019 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is November 11, 2019. The counting of votes will take place on November 28.

The Model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary and Assembly constituency is going for elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

FACTBOX-Australia's Uluru joins other cultural sites in fight for survival

Australia has banned climbers on Uluru, one of the countrys landmarks that is sacred to its indigenous custodians, becoming the latest cultural site around the world to close in order to protect its heritage and the environment. The giant ...

'Drones may deliver life-saving medicines during rush hour traffic'

Drones may deliver life-saving interventions faster than ambulances in the case of emergencies like drug-overdose, or a mass casualty scene, according to a study. The researchers, including those from the American Academy of Pediatrics in t...

OKEx Announces New Partnership with Klaytn - Kakao Corporation's Blockchain Project as Ecosystem Partner

OKExwww.okex.com, the world-leading digital asset exchange, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined Klaytn, a global public blockchain project backed by Kakao Corporation, as an Ecosystem Partner. Such partnership aims to drive...

Gopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past

With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised unconditional support by Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician accused in a case of abetment to suicide. Kanda t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019