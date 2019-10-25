Man booked for raping minor girl in Palghar

The police have registered a case against the driver of a private jeep for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Mokhada town in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the district police said on Friday. The incident took place on October 19, when the victim, a resident of Kurudpada, Jawhar, was travelling in a private jeep, commonly used by locals in the area, the official said.

Instead of stopping the vehicle at Kurudpada, the driver Dileep Bhore allegedly dropped the other passengers in the vehicle first, and then stopped the jeep at an isolated road, he added. The accused then allegedly forced the victim out of the vehicle, took her to a field nearby and raped her, he said.

The traumatised victim filed a complaint on Thursday, the official said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the alleged accused, police PRO Hemant Katkar said, adding that no arrest has been made so far..

