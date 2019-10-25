Woman dies of snake bite in UP village
A 20-year-old woman died after being bitten by a snake while cleaning her house ahead of Diwali in a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday at Dulawa village, located under the Thana Bhawan police station limits.
Gita (20) was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, according to her father Yashpal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- woman
- house
- Shamli
- Uttar Pradesh
- hospital
- Thana Bhawan
ALSO READ
White House denies report China's Liu He plans to leave Washington on Thursday-CNBC
Woman constable seen slapping devotee at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in viral video
Bihar: Woman, minor sister gang-raped on gunpoint, elder sister shot for resisting
Running the roadblock: House Democrats seeking way around White House on impeachment
Maha: Woman delivers baby in one-rupee clinic at Thane station