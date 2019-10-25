PIL in Delhi HC seeking direction to Centre for framing UCC

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Friday seeking direction to Centre to frame Uniform Civil Code within three months. The PIL also seeks that a model draft of the same should be published on the government website for discussion, debate and public feedback.

The petition is moved by Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University and grandnephew of freedom fighter and first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. PIL states that Uniform Civil Code for all citizens throughout the territory of India is essential to promote fraternity, unity and national integrity.

"It should proceed on the assumption that there is no connection between religion and personal laws in a civilised society. The object of Article 44 is not to encroach upon religious liberties guaranteed under Article 25," states the petition. PIL seeks that the model law should be prepared within three months while considering the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of the developed countries and international conventions. It also mentions that it must secure gender justice, gender equality and dignity of women, guaranteed under Article 21 and publish it on their website for extensive public debate, discussion and feedback. (ANI)

Also Read: Centre asks Mother Dairy to sell tomato puree in Delhi-NCR from Friday to provide relief to consumers from high tomato prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)