J-K: 7 shops gutted in fire in Srinagar's Batamaloo

Seven shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Batamaloo area here, police said on Friday. Seven shops were destroyed in a fire incident in the main market at Batamaloo Thursday night, a police official said.

He said the cause of the fire is believed to be an electric short-circuit. However, the shop owners claimed the shops were set afire by miscreants.

