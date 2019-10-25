BJP's 'Hindutva nationalism emotion' not working anymore: Yechury

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday stated that BJP has suffered major setback in the assembly elections as their 'Hindutva nationalism emotion' is not working anymore. While speaking to ANI, Yechury said that BJP lost 24 seats in Maharashtra in the recent Assembly by-polls.

"BJP has suffered a major setback in these elections. In Haryana, the party did not get the majority. The party has suffered a setback in the by-elections conducted in Gujarat, Bihar and other places as well," said Yechury. "Clearly this Hindutva nationalism emotion that the BJP has been rousing is not working anymore. BJP, by hook or crook, will try to form a government even after losing people's mandate they will be hijacking people's mandate," he added.

Yechury further stated that a large chunk of people voted against BJP as compared to the people who have voted in favour of the party. "To get the support of the MLAs, BJP can engage in brandishing, threatening, horse-trading and for that, a lot of money has also been transferred. They will be unscrupulous," said Yechury.

"BJP will go with anyone even with a criminal background. This is called lust of power and this is not politics, this is known as politics being reduced to business," he added. In Haryana, BJP has got 40 seats and it needs 6 more MLAs for a simple majority to form the government in the state.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

