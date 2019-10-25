International Development News
Rain continues to lash Goa on 3rd day, warning for coastal

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:41 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:41 IST
With the rains throwing normal life out of gear in Goa for the third day on Friday, the India Meteorological Department predicted that the downpour will continue with the same intensity on Saturday too. In neighbouring Maharashtra, cyclonic storm "Kyarr" is likely to bring heavy showers in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the next 12 hours, the Met office said.

The Mumbai-Goa national highway was inundated at several places between Canacona and Margao on Friday following the heavy post-monsoon rain that has been lashing Goa. Water level of the Mandovi river was rising, restricting traffic to the islands of Chorao and Diwar.

"In view of the rising water level of the Mandovi, we have temporarily discontinued ferry services from these islands to the mainland," a senior official from the River and Navigation Department said here. An IMD bulletin said on Friday afternoon that very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Goa on October 25 as well as on October 26.

A depression over east-central Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr in the early morning of October 25 over east-central Arabian Sea, it said. "The Cyclonic Storm KYARR lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 25th October, near latitude 16.1N and longitude 71.8E over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 190 km nearly to the west of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 350 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1890 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman)," it said.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 6 hours and then move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during subsequent five days," the IMD bulletin said. "It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours," the IMD added.

The IMD centre in Mumbai said "Kyarr" is likely to bring gale winds in coastal Maharashtra and Goa. "Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra as well as Goa," it said..

