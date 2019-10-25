CP traders raise security concern ahead of 4-day laser show

Ahead of a four-day laser show being organised by the Delhi government, traders in Connaught Place have approached Lt Governor Anil Baijal, asking him to restrict permission for assembly of crowds in open places like Central Park and provide adequate security arrangements in the area. The Delhi government will organise a laser show from 26 October to encourage people not to burst crackers on Diwali, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Monday. From 6 to 10 PM, the inner circle will be made vehicle free and parking lots will be used for food stalls.

"We are apprehensive about the security aspect of Connaught Place as entire Delhi is being invited by Delhi government to come and enjoy the Diwali celebrations. "As huge crowd is expected, there is a strong possibility of miscreants, eve teasers, pickpockets, chain snatchers and other anti-social elements taking advantage of the situation," the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said in a letter to Baijal.

The letter said there has been a shootout in CP on Thursday morning and also there is a heightened terrorist threat in Delhi. The traders said even on December 31 when CP is made out of bounds for general public for security reasons, the area almost becomes like a fortress. "We request that permission for assembly of crowd in open areas like Central Park be restricted. Tight security must be provided in the entire complex as we fear the slightest of incidents will bring a very bad image to Delhi police and government," the letter said.

The traders have been objecting the move to close some roads and parkings for the show saying it will affect their business. The NDTA had earlier this week approached Delhi government and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials to not allow pedestrianisation of inner circle.

