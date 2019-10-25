International Development News
Development News Edition

CP traders raise security concern ahead of 4-day laser show

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:14 IST
CP traders raise security concern ahead of 4-day laser show

Ahead of a four-day laser show being organised by the Delhi government, traders in Connaught Place have approached Lt Governor Anil Baijal, asking him to restrict permission for assembly of crowds in open places like Central Park and provide adequate security arrangements in the area. The Delhi government will organise a laser show from 26 October to encourage people not to burst crackers on Diwali, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Monday. From 6 to 10 PM, the inner circle will be made vehicle free and parking lots will be used for food stalls.

"We are apprehensive about the security aspect of Connaught Place as entire Delhi is being invited by Delhi government to come and enjoy the Diwali celebrations. "As huge crowd is expected, there is a strong possibility of miscreants, eve teasers, pickpockets, chain snatchers and other anti-social elements taking advantage of the situation," the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said in a letter to Baijal.

The letter said there has been a shootout in CP on Thursday morning and also there is a heightened terrorist threat in Delhi. The traders said even on December 31 when CP is made out of bounds for general public for security reasons, the area almost becomes like a fortress. "We request that permission for assembly of crowd in open areas like Central Park be restricted. Tight security must be provided in the entire complex as we fear the slightest of incidents will bring a very bad image to Delhi police and government," the letter said.

The traders have been objecting the move to close some roads and parkings for the show saying it will affect their business. The NDTA had earlier this week approached Delhi government and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials to not allow pedestrianisation of inner circle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Civil supplies scam: SC restrains C'garh govt from tapping phone of its IPS officer

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Chhattisgarh government from the interception of telephones of its top police officer Mukesh Gupta and his family and granted him protection from arrest in the cases lodged against him. The top court ...

Sebi fines Emkay Global Rs 3 lakh for violating broker norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Emkay Global Financial Services for violating brokers norms, including not settling funds and securities of most of the inactive clients. The Securities and Exchange Board o...

Plea for entry of women into mosques, SC asks Centre to reply by Nov 5

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response by November 5 on a plea seeking entry of Muslim women in mosques across the country and claiming that such restriction was unconstitutional and violative of fundamental rights to life,...

Maha: Cong, NCP rule out backing Sena to keep BJP out of power

Chances of another BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra brightened on Friday as opposition Congress and NCP ruled out aligning with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has won 105 seats, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019