NCPCR, state panels to organise lectures on Gandhi's philosophy on child rights

The apex child rights body, NCPCR, in collaboration with state commissions will organise 'Baal Swaraj', a series of lectures in schools and universities to spread awareness on Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy on child rights.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in a statement, said the lectures will be organised to Commemorate the "150th Year of Celebrating Mahatma".

"The objective of the programme is to create awareness among the youth and children regarding Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in terms of child rights and to develop a broader perspective in the discourse of rights of children," the statement said.

