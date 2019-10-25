International Development News
Development News Edition

MGP wants all Goa MLAs, MPs to resign over Kalasa Banduri row

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:26 IST
MGP wants all Goa MLAs, MPs to resign over Kalasa Banduri row

Two days after Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted about grant of environment clearance (EC) to a drinking water project on the Mahadayi river in Karnataka, the MGP in Goa on Friday asked legislators from the coastal state to resign in protest. Sudin Dhavalikar, MLA and leader of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, said all members of the Goa Assembly and three MPs from the state should resign en masse, if the Centre did not withdraw the EC granted to the Kalasa Banduri project.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured in the assembly that the interest of the Mahadayi river wouldn't be compromised, Dhavalikar said. "But the developments in Delhi suggest that the state government has failed to keep its promise," he said.

"The Congress has demanded a special Assembly session to discuss the issue. But I will go a step further and insist that all 40 MLAs and three MPs from Goa (including one Rajya Sabha member) tender their resignations in protest if the issue is not sorted out within a month," Dhavalikar said. "Mahadayi is Goa's lifeline. We cannot comprise on the issue," he said, adding that MGP leaders will tour the state to create awareness about the issue.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar tweeted about the project in Karnataka getting a clearance. "On the follow up with my cabinet colleague @JoshiPralhad (Union Mines Minister), Kalasa Banduri drinking water project in Karnataka has been granted environmental approval," he said.

The distribution of the water of the Mahadayi (also called Mandovi/Mhadei) has been a bone of contention between neighbouring states of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka for three decades. In August 2018, the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal in its award allotted 13.42 TMC (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mhadei river basin to Karnataka. Maharashtra was allotted 1.33 TMC.

Both Goa and Karnataka have filed petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the tribunal award..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Tweak Motor Vehicles Act to curb drunk driving: HC to Centre

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of drunk-driving, the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to amend section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act so that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to such occurrences. ..The ...

Para-athlete Shrimant Jha granted visa after he reached out to Jaishankar, Rijiju

Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Friday was granted a visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jha sought help from both the mi...

Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 104 new buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new buses on Friday, four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on DTC and cluster buses in the national capital. Flagging off buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22...

Pradhan invites Japanese steel players to invest in India

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met officials of Japanese steel companies Nippon Steel, Daido Steel and JFE Steel Corporation in Tokyo and invited them to invest in India. Pradhan, along with senior officials of the minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019