Teacher-turned-arms supplier held from Dwarka

A 27-year-old teacher-turned-arms supplier, who used to supply weapons in gift-wrapped boxes to buyers, was arrested from Dwarka's Sector 23 area, police said on Friday. The accused was identified as Gulfam, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

"On Thursday, police got information that Gulfam would come to Golf Links Road, near Dwarka's Sector 23, to supply arms to the associates of gangster Nandu, following which a trap was laid and he was arrested after a brief exchange of fire," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Upon checking his bag, a gift-wrapped box was found in which eight country-made pistols and a revolver with 12 live cartridges were kept, the DCP said, adding that the firearms were seized.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he taught in a school for a few months, but his income was not as per his expectations. Subsequently, he met one Kundan in Badayun and started supplying weapons to criminals based in Delhi, Alphonse said. Gulfam got the idea of supplying arms in gift-wrapped boxes and delivering those to buyers as Diwali gifts from an online portal, the police said.

