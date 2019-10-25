'ICDS-CAS to be put in place in Karnataka by December'

The Karnataka government said on Friday that the Integrated Child Development Services-Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS)', which enables real-time monitoring of nutrition intervention, would be put in place in the state by December. Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said it was a tool by which one could monitor the development of children and lactating mothers from anywhere.

"The system was started everywhere in 2017, but not in Karnataka. In fact, we're the last in the country. By December we will put it in place," she told reporters here. She said ICDS-CAS is being put in place under the central government's 'Poshan Abhiyan' scheme.

The software will provide real time information about every child, adolescent girl and mothers needing nutritional intervention. The Minister also said she would rope in the departments of health and family welfare, rural development and Panchayat Raj and police to tackle malnutrition in the state,with proper coordination between these departments to provide "good service".

"About 10-15 per cent of children coming into anganwadis have diseases related to the heart or kidneys. We're counting them also under malnutrition,whereas they need to be separated so that the health department can intervene," she said. Conceding that Rs 10 crore recently approved by the state cabinet for the upkeep of anganwadis was not enough,Jolle said another proposal would be sent, seeking more funds She said officials have been asked to look at other states for ideas to develop anganwadis.

The Minister also said the government has decided to hike the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers and termed it a "Deepavali gift". The Central government had last year announced hiking the honorarium by Rs 1,500 for anganwadi workers Rs 1,250 for workers of mini anganwadis and rs 1,000 for anganwadi helpers.

Jolle said the Centre bears 60 per cent of the cost and the state, 40 per cent. Noting that it was not implemented in the state and the state finance department has now approved it, Jolle said the state had announced additional Rs 500 in the budget.

The monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers will now go up from the existing Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. "For mini anganwadi workers it will go up from Rs 4,750 to Rs 6,500 and for helpers from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500, she said, adding that there are about 1.28 lakh anganwadi workers in the state..

