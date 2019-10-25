IAS officers Murmu, Mathur appointed new LGs of J-K, Ladakh UTs
IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and R K Mathur have been appointed the new Lt Governors of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh respectively, an official communication said on Friday. While Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, is serving as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, Mathur, a 1977-batch officer, has served as the defence secretary and is a former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).
The two Union Territories will come into existence on October 31 . The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The incumbent governor of the state, Satya Pal Malik, has been moved to Goa, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Army's Northern Command chief visits Kashmir, asks troops to be fully prepared for emerging security challenges
If Xi says China is watching Kashmir, then why does PM not say we are watching HK: Cong
Revival plan under government's active consideration: BSNL
UK Opposition Labour leader Corbyn talks Kashmir with Congress party representatives
EXPLAINER-How Trump used the U.S. government to chase conspiracy theories