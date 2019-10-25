3 students among 6 killed in road accident

Six people, including three girl students and a child, were killed instantly in a head-on collision involving a share-autorickshaw and a lorry in Madurai district on Friday, police said

Three others were injured in the accident that happened on the Usilampatti-Ezhumalai Road in the district, the police said

The students were returning from their school when the mishap occurred, they said, adding that the injured have been hospitalized.

