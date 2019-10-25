2 held for robbing man by using toy gun

Two youths were arrested for allegedly robbing a person of his mobile phone in south Delhi by using a toy gun, police said on Friday. Akash was going towards Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on Wednesday for purchasing food. The accused came on a motorcycle and stifled him. They robbed him of his mobile phone and fled away, the police said.

When the complainant raised an alarm, a police person who was present there chased them and apprehended one of the accused. Another accused was arrested later, an officer said. The accused have been identified as Pankaj (24) and Mohammad Jeeshan (22), an officer said.

The stolen mobile phone, a motorcycle and a toy gun, which was used by them during robbery, were recovered from their possession, police added. PTI NIT HMB

