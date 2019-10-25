Amit Shah rushes to Delhi

Amid the suspense over government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday rushed to New Delhi after attending two events in Gandhinagar, sources said. Shah was on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Friday and was supposed to attend several programs, but he returned to Delhi in the evening.

State officials said Shah will come back here on Saturday morning and his engagements during the rest of the day will take place as per the schedule. Before leaving, Shah held a meeting with officials of the Regional Passport Office in Ahmedabad.

The Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar also attended two programs at Gandhinagar and Kalol..

