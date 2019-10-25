P.S. Sreedharan Pillai appointed as Governor of Mizoram
BJP leader P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was on Friday appointed Governor of Mizoram.
BJP leader P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was on Friday appointed Governor of Mizoram. The 65-year-old Pillai headed the Kerala unit of BJP.
The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind. Pillai's appointment will take effect from the date he assume charge of his office.
In other appointments made, Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Radha Krishna Mathur as the first Lt Governor of Ladakh.(ANI)
Also Read: Felt insulted at Durga Puja carnival: WB governor
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Governor
- PS Sreedharan Pillai
- Mizoram
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Kerala
- Jammu and Kashmir
ALSO READ
Will speak to RBI governor on urgency, distress of PMC
Mizoram lifts ban on import of pigs from other states
UPDATE 1-Six killed in Turkish border towns in mortar fire from Syria -governor's offices
Improve standard of school education in Pondy: Lt Governor
Eight killed in Turkish border town in YPG attack -governor's office