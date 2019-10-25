Army chief releases commemorative postal stamp on Siachen Glacier

Ahead of the Infantry Day, Army chief General Bipin Rawat released a commemorative stamp on Siachen Glacier, issued by the Department of Post, at an event here on Friday. Infantry Day is celebrated on October 27 every year to commemorate the first Infantry action after independence.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Siachen area has been opened for tourists. "Siachen area is now open for tourists and tourism. From Siachen base camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes," Singh had said in a tweet.

Siachen is known as the world's highest battlefield. (ANI)

