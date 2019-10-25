Ayodhya: Preparations in full swing ahead of Deepotsav
Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'.
Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'. "On the occasion of the second Deepotsav, we made a record by lighting 3,51,000 earthen diyas. This is the third time that we will celebrate Deepotsav here and we will light 5,51,000 earthen diyas," said a local.
The authorities here have worked too hard ahead of Deepotsav. This occasion will become a major point of attraction for the tourists," he added. Locals and tourists are flocking in large numbers to be a part of the grand Deepotsav celebrations.
The banks of river Saryu have also been illuminated with colourful lights and earthen diyas. Deepotsav will be celebrated in Ayodhya on October 26, where more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit. (ANI)
