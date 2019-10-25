International Development News
Ayodhya: Preparations in full swing ahead of Deepotsav

Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'.

  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 25-10-2019 23:18 IST
Banks of River Saryu are decked up ahead of Deepotsav festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'. "On the occasion of the second Deepotsav, we made a record by lighting 3,51,000 earthen diyas. This is the third time that we will celebrate Deepotsav here and we will light 5,51,000 earthen diyas," said a local.

The authorities here have worked too hard ahead of Deepotsav. This occasion will become a major point of attraction for the tourists," he added. Locals and tourists are flocking in large numbers to be a part of the grand Deepotsav celebrations.

The banks of river Saryu have also been illuminated with colourful lights and earthen diyas. Deepotsav will be celebrated in Ayodhya on October 26, where more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit. (ANI)

Also Read: UP CM Adityanath to grace Deepotsav celebrations on Oct 26 in Ayodhya

