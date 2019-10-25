TDP workers hold protest in AP to demand compensation for construction workers

TDP workers held a protest in front of the Krishna district collectorate on Friday, demanding compensation for constructions workers who were without work for the last five months, allegedly due to delay by the YSR Congress government in rolling out its new sand policy. Former minister Kollu Ravindra, former MP Narayana, and Krishna party chief Bachula Arjunudu and other TDP leaders also participated in it.

Ravindra and other leaders said that under the state government a tractor of sand which earlier cost Rs 2000, now costs Rs 8,000. They said sand quarries in Andhra Pradesh have been closed for the past few months due to which construction works in the region had almost come to a standstill.

They said nearly 2.5 lakh construction workers had been left without an income for five months in the district alone. They demanded that the government help them by paying a compensation of Rs 50,000, they added. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the district revenue officer at the dollectorate here.

