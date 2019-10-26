Navy chief visits INS Baaz at Andaman islands, spends time with personnel

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday visited INS Baaz at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and spent a day with the personnel stationed at its various units in Campbell Bay, officials said. During his interaction with them, Singh reiterated that the Andaman & Nicobar islands were strategically important for national security and would provide critical capability to monitor sea areas in the region.

"Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, visited INS Baaz, Campbell Bay, Great Nicobar Island and spent a day with the personnel stationed in various units in Campbell Bay," the Navy said in a statement. He extended warm greetings to the personnel and their families ahead of Diwali, the officials said.

Singh appreciated the significant contribution made by INS Baaz towards ensuring maritime security in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, and substantially enhancing Indian Navy's maritime surveillance capability.

