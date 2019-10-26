UP: Two youth killed in bike-tanker collision

Two men were killed when their bike collided head-on with a tanker on National Highway-2 under the Puramufti police station area in Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday. Ashish Pal (23) and Jitendra Pal (24) were returning home from Prayagraj on Friday night when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tanker at Mandur turn, Puramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Balram Singh said.

Both men died on the spot, the SHO said, adding that the tanker driver fled the scene after the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

