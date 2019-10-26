International Development News
Development News Edition

UP: Two youth killed in bike-tanker collision

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kaushambi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 14:24 IST
UP: Two youth killed in bike-tanker collision

Two men were killed when their bike collided head-on with a tanker on National Highway-2 under the Puramufti police station area in Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday. Ashish Pal (23) and Jitendra Pal (24) were returning home from Prayagraj on Friday night when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tanker at Mandur turn, Puramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Balram Singh said.

Both men died on the spot, the SHO said, adding that the tanker driver fled the scene after the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch Brexit beach party suffers its own postponement

A Dutch beach party billed as a symbolic chance to wave good-bye to Britain as London battles to leave the European Union, has suffered its own postponement, organizers announced Saturday. Thousands of people have already signed up for fest...

Iraqis gather for more protests after violence kills 40

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in central Baghdad on Saturday, brandishing Iraqi flags and calling Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi a worm, after a day of violent protests in which at least 40 people were killed. Some 200 of the prot...

Exercise helps heart failure patients: Study

A new study has found that exercise results in improved health of blood vessels in heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure. The research from the University of Missouri has found exercise can improve the health of blood vess...

US 'close to finalizing' parts of trade deal with China: USTR

Washington, Oct 26 AFP Washington and Beijing are making headway on key issues in their ongoing trade dispute and discussions will continue, the US Trade Representatives office said following a phone call between senior officials. President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019