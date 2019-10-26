International Development News
Development News Edition

Two killed, four injured in accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:29 IST
Two killed, four injured in accident

Two persons were killed and four others injured on Saturday when the Jeep in which they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, police said. A family was returning to their native place in Akbarpur of Uttar Pradesh from Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat when a cow came in front of the vehicle all of a sudden.

The driver in order to avert a collision lost balance over the vehicle and it overturned, Bhagwan Lal, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Parsoli police station said. The deceased were identified as Kripa Shankar Vishwakarma (50) and driver Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (38).

Vishwakarma's wife Urmila was critically injured and referred to Udaipur for treatment. He said Vishwakarma's body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana governor invites BJP-led coalition to form govt; swearing-in on Sunday

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the partys chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said here. The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP staked cla...

Pfizer Q2 up 61% to Rs 154.25 cr

Pharma firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported a 61.01 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 154.25 crore for the July-September quarter compared to that of Rs 95.80 crore in the same quarter of last year.Its revenue from operations was at Rs 567....

USD 1.84 million diamond stolen from Japan jewelry fair

Tokyo, Oct 26 AP Japanese police are investigating a 200 million yen USD 1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo. The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 pm T...

Protests linger in Iraq capital ahead of parliament session

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to force protesters away from Baghdads Green Zone Saturday ahead of a planned parliament session, AFP correspondents said, a day after 42 demonstrators were killed. In the capital and across the south, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019