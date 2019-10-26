Two killed, four injured in accident

Two persons were killed and four others injured on Saturday when the Jeep in which they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, police said. A family was returning to their native place in Akbarpur of Uttar Pradesh from Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat when a cow came in front of the vehicle all of a sudden.

The driver in order to avert a collision lost balance over the vehicle and it overturned, Bhagwan Lal, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Parsoli police station said. The deceased were identified as Kripa Shankar Vishwakarma (50) and driver Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (38).

Vishwakarma's wife Urmila was critically injured and referred to Udaipur for treatment. He said Vishwakarma's body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

