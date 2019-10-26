Indian Coast Guard steps up SAR readiness in the wake of Cyclone Kyarr

Indian Coast Guard on Saturday stepped up efforts for Search and Rescue (SAR) in the wake of cyclone Kyarr that is centred in the east-central Arabian Sea. One Coast Guard aircraft has been positioned at Coast Guard Air Enclave to augment the surface assets. Dornier aircraft is undertaking frequent sorties to look out for stranded fishing boats in the sea.

The Indian Coast Guard ships that are stationed on the Karnataka-Goa coast are - Samudra Prahari, Amal, Apoorva, Amartya and Rajdoot. The Coast Guard is working in effective liaisoning with all three coastal district authorities of the state. As of now, approximately 500 Indian fishing boats (IFBs) from states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have taken shelter at Karwar. Approximately 120 IFBs are stationed at Udupi and Mangaluru.

In a swift and daring SAR operation, ICGS Amartya rescued 5 fishermen on October 25 from stranded IFB Rajkiran off Karwar. The cyclone Kyarr, centred over the east-central Arabian Sea, is about 200 km to the west of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, 310 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1870 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture along and off Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and north-east Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

