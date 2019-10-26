Veteran Arunachal journalist Taro Chatung dies

Veteran journalist Taro Chatung, dubbed as the pioneer of electronic media in Arunachal Pradesh, died at a hospital here on Saturday after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 57 and is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Chatung's body was taken to his residence here for people to pay their last respects, following which it was moved to Arunachal Press Club, where journalists paid their tributes. Later, it was taken to his native village at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district where his last rites would be performed on Sunday.

With his "News & Views" programme breaking all records of viewership, Chatung is often referred to as the "Father of the electronic media" in the state. Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "It breaks my heart to know Chatung sir is no more with us. We grew up watching his 'News & Views' every evening on DDK Itanagar. It would be impossible to fill the void he has left behind as the omnipresent journalist." Khandu hailed Chatung as a man of "immense historical and political knowledge of the state" and a person who was "grounded, sincere, straightforward, honest and witty".

"What made the Late Chatung sir stand out as a human being was his extreme love and dedication for his profession. He could go to any extent to extract the truth and present it before the public," Khandu said.

The chief minister said Arunachal Pradesh will always be grateful to Chatung, "who despite landing up with a prestigious government job, chose media as his profession and become its pioneer in the state". Chatung was also one of the first persons in the state to direct and produce a full-length feature film in Hindi as it is spoken in Arunachal Pradesh..

