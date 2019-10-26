K'taka: CISF conducts mock bomb threat, evacuation exercise at Mangalore Airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday conducted a mock "bomb threat and evacuation exercise" at Mangalore International Airport here.

"CISF conducted a multi-agency mock exercise on "bomb threat and evacuation exercise," @ CISF unit ASG Mangalore Airport. Officials of State BDDS, State Police, AAI, ARFF, IB, Medical team, Airline staff participated. #preparedness #practice" tweeted CISF.

Karnataka Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Airport Authority of India, Aircraft Rescue and Fire fighting, Intelligence Bureau, Medical team and Airport staff participated in the exercise. (ANI)

