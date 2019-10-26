Maha: Heavy rain in Parbhani, crops damaged, villages cut off
Heavy rains in several talukas of Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Friday and Saturday has damaged crops, inundated low-lying areas and cut off communication with some villages, a senior official said. According to data released by the divisional commissioner's office, Palam, Selu and Pathari talukas in Parbhani received 67mm, 47.60 and 27mm rainfall respectively during a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Saturday.
Parbhani is over 190 kilometres from here and is one of the eight districts of Aurangabad Division. "Some areas of Palam, Selu and Pathari have received heavy rains in the past couple of days. We have lost contact with 11 villages. Crops have been damaged as well. Officials are monitoring the situation and assessing losses," Collector P Shiv Shankar told PTI..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- talukas
- Maharashtra
- villages
- office
- commissioner
- districts
- Officials
- Palam
ALSO READ
Defiant protesters in Ecuador parade captive police officers
Delegation and Dr Jitendra Singh discuss promotion issues of Officer Surveyor
'mHariyali' app launched to enable nodal officers to monitor plantation
Ethiopia 'proud as a nation' of Abiy Nobel win: PM's office
Workshop held to sensitize the Nodal Officers on disaster management framework