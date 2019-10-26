Yoga teacher Nanammal dies at 99

Nonagenarian yoga exponent V Nanammal died at her residence near here on Saturday, her family sources said. The 99-year-old Nanammal, popularly known as yoga grandma, had a fall from the cot a week ago and since then she was not keeping well, the sources said.

She was conferred the Padma Shri in 2018 and had bagged the Nari Shakti Puraskar and Yoga Ratna awards in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Nanammal had trained over 10 lakh students over 45 years, with nearly 100 students daily.

Nanammal leaves two sons who run Yoga Centres in the city..

