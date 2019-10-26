International Development News
Development News Edition

Two-three JJP MLAs, a few Independents to take oath as Ministers in Haryana

At least two MLAs from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and a few Independents are likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers that will take oath on Sunday here along with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala as his deputy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:07 IST
Two-three JJP MLAs, a few Independents to take oath as Ministers in Haryana
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika At least two MLAs from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and a few Independents are likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers that will take oath on Sunday here along with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala as his deputy.

The parties are mulling on the final list of candidates that are to be kept on board. Also, a couple of ministers, who won the elections, are likely to make a comeback. Sources claim that a balance of various castes and communities is being looked at while finalising the list, which is expected to be sent to national president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda for their final approval.

According to senior BJP leaders, the JJP is likely to get two-three berths comprising Cabinet and Minister of State. "While Ram Kumar Gautam and Ishwar Singh are two probable candidates from the JJP for the ministerial post, Anil Vij from our party is certain to get the ministerial berth. Another minister Dr Banwari Lal has managed to win. He comes from SC community and can be accommodated," said a senior BJP leader.

The list, as per sources, is likely to include independents as well. "It's a tough process to shortlist as to who would get in. Yet discussions are on for the final names. The second oath ceremony for Cabinet and MoS will take place by next week," added the senior leader In the recently concluded Assembly poll for Haryana's 90-member Assembly, BJP has won 40 seats, and JJP 10. The Congress has bagged 31 seats. People have elected eight independents as their MLAs while INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is the lone MLA of his party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cadet girls grab gold in ITTF tourney

Indian cadet girls on Saturday defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to grab the gold medal in the ITTF Junior Circuit Premium Oman Open here. The Indian paddlers ended the day with a total of four medals in the cadet events while the juniors bagged ...

Grave site of Kenyan anti-colonial rebel hero found: family

Nairobi, Oct 26 AFP The grave site of a guerilla leader in Kenyas anti-colonial rebellion has been discovered beneath a prison in Nairobi, a foundation set up by his family says, more than 60 years after he was executed. Dedan Kimathi, a to...

Islamabad High Court grants bail on medical grounds to ailing Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

A top Pakistani court on Saturday granted bail on medical and humanitarian grounds to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption case, a day after he suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing trea...

Governor eager to attend Kali puja at Mamata's place, keen to

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been locked in a war of words with the TMC government on various issues, on Saturday said he will attend Kali puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees residence Sunday on her invitation. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019