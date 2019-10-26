6 CRPF personnel injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar
Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place.
Six personnel were injured, they said. The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said.
The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
