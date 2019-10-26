International Development News
Security stepped up across Delhi ahead of Diwali

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-10-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:56 IST
Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in markets and other crowded areas in Delhi as a security measure in the run up to Diwali, officials said. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed all senior officers to strengthen anti-terror measures in their respective areas, according to sources.

"Due to high footfall at Ghazipur market, extra force has been deployed and patrolling has also been increased in the area. Officers in civil dress are also there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. According to Devesh Srivastava, joint commissioner of police (southern range), all senior police officers of south Delhi, including the DCP and the additional DCP, have begun patrolling the district.

Police presence in markets and other crowded areas has already increased and extra forces are helping in patrolling. The number of CCTV cameras at markets and residential areas have also gone up and the footage is being constantly monitored, Srivastava said. As the east police district has Ghazipur market, the northwest district of police has Azadpur mandi, which is Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables.

"During festive seasons, we intensify the drive to check vehicles coming at these markets and also ask the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) representatives to hire more private guards and contact police in case they witness any suspicious person or activity," said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest). The APMC representatives have also been asked to maintain a proper register to write down the names and other details of truck drivers visiting the markets while police are randomly checking the contents of the trucks, Arya said.

The security in bordering areas have also been intensified. Joint Commissioner of Police (western range) Shalini Singh said patrolling had been intensified in markets and areas witnessing high footfalls across west Delhi.

"Police are trying to make people aware. The market associations and residential areas have been informed to contact the police if they notice any suspicious person in their area," Singh said. "We have dog squad which is monitoring all markets. The private guards at malls and markets have been trained on how to properly check vehicles entering the premises," she added.

Integrated pickets have been placed for surprise checking while the bomb squad is also helping the city police, she said. "We are checking guest houses and verifying the identities of tenants in different areas across the national capital. Patrolling has been increased to keep a check on incidents of snatching and pick-pocketing at crowded areas," Singh said. PTI NIT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

