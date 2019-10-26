International Development News
Development News Edition

President, Vice President extend greetings on Diwali

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Diwali and said the festival of lights is a harbinger of hope and marks triumph of good over evil.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 21:24 IST
President, Vice President extend greetings on Diwali
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Diwali and said the festival of lights is a harbinger of hope and marks triumph of good over evil. In his message, the President extended his best wishes and greetings to all citizens in India and abroad.

"Deepawali marks the triumph of hope over despair, good over evil and light over darkness. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing. May this festival of lights radiate happiness, peace and prosperity in every home across the country," he said. Naidu said the 'festival of lights' is a celebration of perpetual power of the good and its capability to conquer all evil and wished that it will bring harmony, prosperity and happiness in the lives of people.

He said Diwali is heralded as one of the most significant festivals of India and is celebrated across the country and throughout the world. "Deepawali or the 'festival of lights' is the celebration of the perpetual power of the good and its capability to conquer all evil. It tells us that truth and virtue alone triumph in the end. It inspires us to move from darkness towards light, from ignorance towards wisdom and from melancholy towards bliss," he said.

The Vice President said Diwali is the harbinger of hope and beckons people to take the initiative of lighting a lamp rather than cursing the darkness. "It is also a celebration of the light of humanity that burns within each and every one of us that is capable of showing us the path of righteousness even at the darkest of the times. Deepawali urges us to keep this light burning bright so that we may continue to endeavor to build a better, more humane, peaceful and compassionate world," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal unit of BJP to apprise President Ram Nath Kovind about law and order situation in state: Kailash Vijayvargiya

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huge crowds join grassroots march for jailed Catalan leaders

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans marched peacefully through Barcelona on Saturday in support of calls to free jailed separatist leaders, after the regions mayors demanded it is allowed to map out its own political future. The city has witn...

Light and Sound show offers glimpses of Army's contribution

A Light and Sound show highlighting contribution of the Indian Army to the nation since Independence was inaugurated at the National War Memorial here on the eve of 73rd Infantry Day. Lt Gen S K Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief o...

Three held after shootout with police in Delhi's Qutabgarh area

Three members of the infamous Gogi gang were arrested on Saturday, following a shootout with police in northwest Delhis Qutabgarh area, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sachin 24, a resident of Rohinis Sector-20 area, Vis...

Our team is prepared: Rani Rampal on upcoming FIH Olympic qualifier against USA

As Indian womens hockey team gears up to play the FIH Olympic qualifier against the US, skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday said the team is ready for the game and they have done preparations to come out with all guns blazing. Our team is prepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019