Telangana : TSRTC worker commits suicide in Nalgonda

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nalgonda (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

An employee of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide at his residence here by consuming poison, police said. The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Venkateshwarlu a TSRTC driver.

"RTC employee Venkateshwarlu, 53-years has committed suicide in his residence by consuming poison. He was working as a driver in Narketpalle RTC depot," said AV Ranganath, SP, Nalgonda. "The apparent reason would be his poor financial condition and he was also a drunkard. His family alleged that he had many loans and could not repay them as he was not getting salary due to the strike," he said.

Police said that case has been registered under relevant section of the law. Till now three RTC employees have committed suicide and all of them were drivers working in different RTC depots. Over 49,000 workers were on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of the RTC. (ANI)

Also Read: Telangana: BJP MLA calls KCR Hitler after suicide by 2 TSRTC employees

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

