"Obviously it won't last long," Deepender Hooda on BJP-JJP government in Haryana

Training his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance in Haryana, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday said that it is obvious that the alliance government will not last long. Taking to Twitter, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that the alliance is full of contradictions and that people will remember those who have betrayed them.

"A government full of contradictions is coming to power in Haryana, obviously such a government will not last long. Those who betray the public and think that people will forget everything by the next election should know that the people will balance the account with those who have betrayed them," Deepender Hooda tweeted in Hindi. This comes as the BJP forged a post-poll alliance with the JJP to form government in Haryana after a hung verdict in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to take oath as the next chief minister of the state on Sunday with JJP chief Dushyant Chautala as his deputy. (ANI)

