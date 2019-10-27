Boy drowns in water-filled pit

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit in Wagle Estate locality in the city on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred around 12.45 pm, Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

"The boy, Aniket Gaikwad, was playing with his friends in Kisan Nagar area when he fell into the pit along a water pipeline," he said. Aniket was pulled out of water after some time and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Kadam said.

