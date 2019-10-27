1 held for killing boy

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in west Delhi, police said on Sunday. Devender, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, had gone to play with his friends after school on Friday but did not return home till 10 pm, according to a missing complaint by his elder brother.

On the same day, Devender's body was recovered in Khylal area and there were sharp injury marks on the neck, the police said. During the investigation, it was found that the teenager was last seen with a man who used to live in the same area. The suspect, Sanat (25), was arrested from his house, an officer said.

According to the police, Sanat has confessed to his crime and the reason is yet to ascertain.

