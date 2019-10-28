International Development News
Sea formation likely to be phenomenal over central Arabian Sea till Oct 30: IMD

The sea formation is likely to be phenomenal over the central Arabian sea around the system centre till October 30, as per a weather warning update by India Meteorological Department on Monday.

Sea formation likely to be phenomenal over central Arabian Sea till Oct 30: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The sea formation is likely to be phenomenal over the central Arabian sea around the system centre till October 30, as per a weather warning update by India Meteorological Department on Monday. There is a possibility of very rough to high sea condition on October 31 and November 1 in the same area.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture in the areas in close proximity to the central Arabian sea. Heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, while thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places over Odisha on Monday.

Gale winds of the speed reaching 230-240 kmph gusting to 265 kmph, are very likely over east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea around the system centre on Monday. This update comes after a deep depression over the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm 'KYARR' (pronounced as KYARR) on 25 October, prompting the IMD to issue a 'yellow alert for the next day. (ANI)

Also Read: Yemen's Safer oil company resumes pumping to Arabian Sea terminal - official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

