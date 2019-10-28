Marshals to be deployed on Delhi buses from tomorrow to ensure women safety: Kejriwal

International Development News
Development News Edition

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 12:39 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Over 13,000 marshals have been appointed to ensure the safety of women in the buses plying in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The marshals will resume duty from tomorrow onwards.

"From tomorrow, a bus marshal will be deployed on every bus in the city. They will render security and assistance in case of medical emergencies. Over 13000 bus marshals have been appointed, around 10 per cent of which are women," Kejriwal told reporters here. The Chief Minister hailed the move as the "largest attempt in the world to ensure safety in buses".

"Delhi is the only city in the country where marshals have been appointed in buses to ensure the safety of women. CCTV camera and street lights are also being installed across the city. Now, women will feel safer in Delhi," he added. Kejriwal also mentioned that bus rides will be free for women in the city from tomorrow onward.

The chief minister had earlier said that ex-home guards will be appointed and deployed as marshals in every bus in the city to ensure the safety of women. He had said that the recruitment process is likely to complete before Diwali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

