Body of man, with limbs tied, found in Delhi park

The body of a 18-year-old man, with his hands and legs tied up, was found inside the Deer Park in Dilshad Garden on Sunday morning, police said. The man was identified as Sahil, a resident Kalander Colony, they said.

A police patrolling team was informed about the incident by a passerby, following which they rushed to the spot and found the body, a police official said. The body had deep cuts on head and neck, the official said.

Sahil's family told police that he left his house on a scooter on Saturday at around 11.45 pm and did not return home since then, the official added. Police said the scooter was found outside the park.

"A case of murder has been registered and we have rounded up a few suspects," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma. The officer said all angles, including that of monetary dispute, are being probed.

